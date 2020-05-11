Portshift Achieves Red Hat Container Certification for Cloud-Native Workload Protection Platform

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Portshift announced that the company has received Red Hat’s Container certification. This certification expands availability of Portshift’s workload protection platform across Red Hat’s hybrid cloud portfolio, including Red Hat OpenShift, to help drive more secure and compliant containerized application deployments.

DevOps and security professionals can now benefit from a Red Hat validated workload security solution that complements the Red Hat ecosystem. With the certification, Portshift is bringing its ability to visualize pods and their connections with complete visibility of all workloads and their security context. Red Hat OpenShift customers will be able to use Portshift’s solution at scale for workload authorization based on attributes and security context collected during the CI/CD pipeline cycle and pre-runtime deployment.

This certification helps Portshift address the DevSecOps gap between CI/CD planning and runtime. Optimizing Portshift’s platform for Red Hat technologies helps to empower high velocity operations while adding additional safeguards to the DevOps pipeline via the detection of unauthorized software actions in runtime, adding an important layer of security for Kubernetes deployments at scale.