Pipedrive enhances service with Rackspace Technology Private Cloud management and UK data centre

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Pipedrive announced the opening of a newly built Rackspace OpenStack private cloud environment in the UK, provided by Rackspace Technology®, an end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company.

Now live, the private cloud environment brings Pipedrive closer to its European customers outside of the EU, including in the UK. The presence ensures Pipedrive is able to minimise response times and meet these territories’ security, compliance and data sovereignty requirements.

In addition, Pipedrive will be enhancing its managed Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment to launch additional application regions via AWS, further expanding its reach for customers.

Pipedrive, the New York headquartered, Estonian-born unicorn technology company, adds the UK data centre as a fourth cloud region to better scale the platform to the needs of regional customers. The addition also lessens the risk to customers in the unlikely event of data centre or connectivity issues across the world through a strategy of multiple regions. This reduces the risk of congestion or saturation on the platform and, therefore, the requirement for engineering remediation.

Following this launch, Pipedrive is also planning for its first customer migrations to the region.

Agur Jõgi, CTO, Pipedrive, said: “Pipedrive has grown dramatically from a 2010 start-up to a company with nearly 100,000 users in more than 150 countries worldwide. We significantly benefit from the innovation Rackspace Technology offers customers and as our managed cloud provider they help us to scale to match our rapidly growing customer base.”

Andy Brierley, UK General Manager at Rackspace Technology, said: “Pipedrive relies on state-of-the-art technologies for maximum security and availability which our robust and innovative cloud capabilities afford. As Pipedrive continues to grow, it will be supported by our flexible approach and team of experts to enable the best outcomes for its customers.”

Pipedrive also maintains datacentre infrastructure in Frankfurt and Chicago, both provided by Rackspace Technology.