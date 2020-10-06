Ping Identity unveiled PingOne Services,

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity unveiled PingOne Services, a suite of stand-alone cloud services that provide advanced identity and access management capabilities with flexible integration options and rapid implementation. The first two cloud solutions being announced today, PingOne MFA and PingOne Risk Management, address enterprises’ needs to balance security and convenience in the digital experience for an organization’s workforce and customers. Alongside these services, Ping is launching a unified cloud administration experience that provides a single location for administrators to view and manage their identity solutions deployed on-premises and in the cloud.

Ping Identity is expanding its identity and access management solutions with new, stand-alone cloud services that can be deployed together or individually to meet an organization’s unique needs. PingOne Services offerings can be easily integrated with existing IAM infrastructure, including Ping Identity solutions as well as third-party products, so that enterprises can pick and choose which advanced capabilities they need and how they want them deployed.

PingOne MFA Balances User Convenience with Security

PingOne MFA is a multi-factor authentication cloud service that protects from account takeover attacks, compromised credentials, fraud and other malicious activities, while delivering a smooth and frictionless user experience. The solution uses adaptive authentication policies so that organizations only prompt customers for authentication when needed. Users can also utilize PingOne MFA for custom transaction approvals, such as approving the transfer of funds or other high value transactions. PingOne MFA can be seamlessly embedded into web and mobile applications, allowing enterprises to brand the end-user experience and provide a choice of easy-to-use authentication methods, including SMS, email and push notifications from a mobile device.

PingOne Risk Management Detects and Prevents Threats in Real-Time PingOne Risk Management is a cloud service that uses machine learning to evaluate risk signals and detect threats in real time. It evaluates user context and multiple signals to understand the level of risk posed by a user attempting to access a particular resource including:

● User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA): Uses machine learning models that learn past user login behavior for an organization to detect anomalous behavior and assign a level of risk.

● Anonymous Network Detection: Detects if an IP address is associated with an anonymous network (unknown VPN, TOR, proxy), which increases the probability of malicious behavior.

● Impossible Travel: Calculates if the time between current login location and previous location is physically possible via travel. If not, there is a high probability of suspicious activity.

● IP reputation: Evaluates IP address to determine if it was previously used in malicious activity.

Unified Administration Experience Provides One Place for All Identity Management

Ping Identity is doubling down on its commitment to deliver exceptional user experiences by improving its own customer experience. Users now benefit from a unified administration experience that provides a holistic view of all Ping products and services and streamlines the most common admin tasks. This new experience is being introduced alongside PingOne Services and grants users the ability to manage all their Ping offerings, add environments, get easy access to documentation, and access free trials of other Ping products to try out functionality.