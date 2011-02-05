Ping Identity launches PingOne DaVinci

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced PingOne DaVinci, a new no-code identity orchestration service that enables organisations to design better user experiences with drag-and-drop simplicity.

As the foundation of the PingOne Cloud Platform, DaVinci streamlines the integration and deployment of identity services through a no-code experience that makes it easier to design digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems. DaVinci is vendor-agnostic, allowing organisations to integrate and orchestrate identity services from a wide range of vendors. It features a library of 100+ out-of-the-box connectors for a range of identity, IT, and automation services.

Identity orchestration empowers enterprises to design dynamic user journeys for any use case within a unified identity fabric. From a single design canvas you can easily create user journeys which span the entire identity lifecycle including registration, verification, authentication, authorisation, risk, fraud, privileged access, governance and more. DaVinci makes it easier than ever before to design, test, and optimise end-user experiences.

DaVinci is based on the acquisition of Singular Key. More information on DaVinci can be found on our website.

In addition to today’s launch of DaVinci, the company has also released a variety of new cloud solution packages for workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM).

PingOne for Customers and PingOne for Workforce are designed for enterprises seeking to strengthen their cloud initiatives with identity-based security. They include tiered Essential, Plus and Premium packages, which help organisations adopt and orchestrate cloud identity more easily by packaging the core capabilities most often required.