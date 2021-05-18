Ping Identity and ProofID Unite to Simplify Identity Security for Tesco Bank

May 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Since its formation in 1997, the more than five million customer identities managed by Tesco Bank had become siloed across its products and services, adding unwanted friction to the customer experience. The bank also needed to meet robust compliance requirements to adhere to the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), a European electronic services regulation requiring strong customer authentication. These needs were hindered by an inflexible security posture that was adding cost and time to the launch of new applications and features.

The goal was to select the best solution to break down identity silos and bring it into one simplified identity layer. With ProofID as the implementation partner, Tesco Bank configured its new PingAccess and PingFederate cluster to secure key applications in just 12 weeks. This included building a single-factor login journey and deploying it across their private AWS cloud. The result is a common identity provider with self-service features across banking, credit cards and general insurance, which allows customers to more easily manage their money and have an overall better experience. The self-service features also removed a major security burden from developers, helping them deliver new services much faster and more cost effectively.