Ping Identity Recognized for Excellence by User Review Sites G2 and Expert Insights

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity has received awards from two product review organizations, including recognition for delivering excellence in cloud management, authentication and access management and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Ping Identity was recognized among the “Best IT Cloud Management Product 2021” by G2, the largest software marketplace and services review platform. G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. G2’s lists are created based on data from over one million verified customer reviews written and published between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Ping Identity has also been named as one of Expert Insights’ 2021 “Best-Of” Award winners in the User Authentication and Access Management and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) categories. Expert Insights’ Best-Of awards recognize innovative cybersecurity solutions that provide powerful protection for customers. Awards are chosen by Expert Insights’ editorial content team, and technical experts with decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry.