Ping Identity Launches PingOne Authorize, Advancing its Cloud Identity Platform with Dynamic Authorisation Capabilities

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced PingOne Authorize, introducing cloud-based dynamic authorisation capabilities for the enterprise identity security market. The new technology extends the PingOne Cloud Platform’s cybersecurity protection, beyond authenticating users to controlling what users can see and do within applications. This allows organisations to better reduce fraud, comply with privacy regulations, and improve the user experience.

PingOne Authorize adds dynamic, fine-grained authorisation and administration for applications, APIs, and data with attribute-based access control (ABAC). These new capabilities give organisations the ultimate flexibility to apply data access policies anywhere, using contextual information in the decision. By offering it as a cloud-based service within the PingOne Cloud Platform, customers can gain enhanced authorisation capabilities and rapid time to value.

How it works

PingOne Authorize gives organisations centralised, fine-grained control over who has access to data, services, and APIs. Organisations can restrict access based on customer consent, real-time risk signals, or entitlements and contextual information, regardless of where that contextual data is stored. PingOne Authorize is an important addition to organisations that are focused on building trust and enabling seamless and secure experiences for customers.

The technology is able to recognise the context of an access request, including the user’s behaviour and the type of transaction to determine whether access should be permitted. It assembles and evaluates data attributes from sources across the enterprise at the time of the transaction, and conditionally authorises access to the data or services in real time. PingOne Authorize is designed for healthcare, banking, retail, education and any other enterprise that needs to protect their users’ personal data while also authorising sensitive transactions or data access.