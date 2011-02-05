Ping Identity Announces New Workforce and Customer Authentication Solutions for the Modern Digital Enterprise

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity, announced two new solution packages for enabling centralized authentication services, which span the entire enterprise. The new solutions include single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), user directory, and complementary Ping Professional Services that enable extraordinary customer and workforce digital experiences. These new solutions, Customer360 and Workforce360, are designed to address the full range of enterprise needs including hybrid IT integration, advanced configuration, and are now available with simple pricing and are deployable with flexible cloud options.

CUSTOMER360 SOLUTION

Ping’s new solution for customer identity, Customer360, ensures seamless customer experiences during registration, login, multi-factor authentication, and self-service profile management to help you attract and retain customers.

A modern customer identity management solution provides a seamless front door to today’s digital businesses, improving conversion rates and retention across digital customer journeys. Ping’s Customer360 provides consistent login experiences and secure passwordless authentication options for an organization’s digital properties, helping increase user engagement and increase sales.

Ping’s Customer360 also includes MFA capabilities that can be tailored to diverse security requirements and customer preferences. These capabilities range from widely adopted SMS or email options for MFA, to the ability to verify customer identities and transaction approvals with fingerprints or face scans from a mobile app.

WORKFORCE360 SOLUTION

Ping’s new solution for workforce identity, Workforce360, provides secure, consistent authentication experiences to employees no matter where work gets done. It includes a centralized authentication solution with MFA and directory that creates a modern identity foundation to make large enterprises more productive, secure, and agile.

Ping’s Workforce360 provides an identity solution that is capable of extending across diverse hybrid IT environments with speed, scale, and security. It provides fast, out-of-the-box integrations and the ability to easily extend across SaaS, legacy applications, cloud applications and more for seamless login experiences, helping increase security and employee productivity.

ENTERPRISE GRADE SOLUTIONS IN THE CLOUD OF CHOICE

Both Customer360 and Workforce360 leverage the latest cloud technologies including cloud-ready software, Identity-as-a-Service capabilities, and complementary Ping Professional Services for a comprehensive solution package. Both solutions stand apart in the market with their breadth of integration, extensibility, and configuration options valued by enterprises, as well as the flexibility to:

● Deploy in almost any cloud environment

● Authenticate users for practically any application, any directory, and any situation

● Package with complementary Ping Professional Services to accelerate time-to-value

● Simplify pricing with no add-on costs for expected features