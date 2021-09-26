Ping Identity Acquires Singular Key

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Ping Identity Holding Corp. has acquired Singular Key, a specialist in no-code identity and security orchestration.

Singular Key streamlines the integration of identity services, providing a no-code method of creating workflows across multiple identity technologies and platforms, including identity verification, fraud, risk, access management, privileged access, and identity governance into a unified identity fabric.

Singular Key will be available through the PingOne Cloud Platform, enabling Ping Identity’s current and future customers to optimize end-to-end user journeys across third party and Ping systems.