Ping Identity Achieves FAPI-CIBA Certification to Help Companies Gain Financial-Grade Security and a Better Customer Experience

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity showcases a continued commitment to open standards through the achievement of the Financial-grade API Client Initiated Back-Channel Authentication (FAPI-CIBA) certification. This certification enables enterprises to improve the consumer experience during authentication and authorization for financial transactions.

FAPI-CIBA is a security and interoperability standard from the OpenID Foundation for financial, insurance, healthcare, and other industries that require stronger API security when doing business with customers. Ping Identity is one of five identity security vendors – and the first enterprise-class vendor – to achieve the new Open Banking certification.

FAPI-CIBA is an authentication flow that improves the user experience by streamlining how users give digital consent when engaging with an enterprise. It decouples the interaction between devices people use to authenticate themselves from the device that requests access.

For example, when a customer makes an online purchase from a merchant, the user immediately receives a push notification sent to the financial institution’s native mobile app, allowing the customer to avoid confusing redirects via web browsers.

The new FAPI-CIBA certification means that enterprises can use Ping Identity’s product suite to enable secure decoupled user authentication and payment approvals, with the assurance that it meets the rigorous FAPI conformance testing requirements.

In addition to improving the customer experience, enterprises can leverage and stay ahead of evolving Open Banking standards. It also makes it easier for them to comply with the advanced technical standards as they are introduced.