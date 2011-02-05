Peter Burke Joins Ping Identity as Senior Vice President of R&D

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity welcomed Peter Burke as the new Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Burke is a highly accomplished business leader with a Ph.D in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) and more than 25 years of technology experience spanning Silicon Valley startups to multinational organizations.

Burke will drive product strategy and development across all Ping solutions, helping to further accelerate identity security and make access management simple for businesses and the consumers they serve.

Burke was most recently Executive Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Neustar, where he spearheaded R&D, service delivery, and IT with a global team across eight locations. He joined Neustar from Arris, where he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Global Video Systems business, serving Tier 1 telecommunication and cable operators around the world. Burke has also held executive management positions at InQuira, a leader in the Knowledge Management space (acquired by Oracle), Convergys Corp., and Ceon (acquired by Convergys).