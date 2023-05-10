Rechercher
Performanta appoints former bp Chief Information Security Officer as Strategic Advisor

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Performanta announces the appointment of Simon Hodgkinson, former bp Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), as a Strategic Advisor, to further expand its ability to support clients and drive its vision of Cyber Safety into the market.

At bp, Hodgkinson was globally responsible for cybersecurity across information and operations technology, including strategy and architecture, GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance), business information security, security engineering, security operations, and incident response. He joined bp in 2002 and held several senior IT leadership roles. Prior to serving as CISO, he was the VP of Infrastructure and Integration Services.

In his Strategic Advisory role at Performanta, Hodgkinson will work closely with the executive team and CISO community throughout North America and Europe.


