Perforce Unveils New PHP Security Center by Zend

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, unveiled their new PHP Security Center from Zend.

This free and publicly-accessible directory allows developers to quickly view up to date security vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE) by PHP version, as well as by CVE type — like SQL injection, or privilege escalation.

