Perforce Software Joins the Trusted Partner Network to Support Network

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Perforce Software – a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle – is proud to announce it has been approved as a collaborative member of the Trusted Partner Network (TPN), created by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) to evaluate software in order to provide solutions to studios to prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks.

The Trusted Partner Network includes a rigorous evaluation process to meet the annual security protocols and requirements for the global film and television industry. By becoming a member of the Trusted Partner Network, Perforce Software ensures its products meet the highest security standards, giving studios confidence that their work is always protected.

Perforce Software upholds the Trusted Partner Network standards and best practices, allowing studios to add to their existing tool stack without worrying about security. Studios of any size can get all the benefits of Perforce Software accelerated development, enhanced collaboration, integrations with top tools while keeping every digital asset and iteration safe.

Participation in the Trusted Partner Network builds on Perforce Software’s commitment to virtual production initiatives, including the launch of Perforce U College of Virtual Production. With almost 300 participants signed up within the first days of launch, Perforce U helps filmmakers learn industry-leading tools to prepare them for the future of the industry.