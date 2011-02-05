Perception Point Wins Globee® Award in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Perception Point, a leading email and cloud collaboration channel security company offering fast interception of content-borne attacks, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business award programs and business ranking lists, has recognized Perception Point as a Gold Winner for the Hot Security Company of the Year in the Cloud/SaaS category as part of the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. This prestigious global award recognizes cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that have demonstrated a continuing commitment to upholding the highest standards of cyber security.

Perception Point’s holistic threat prevention solution - powered by multiple layers of static and dynamic detection engines - offers rapid interception to secure email, cloud apps and storage from any content-borne attacks. The company’s next-gen SaaS solution’s patented dynamic scanning engine scans 100% of content in seconds, including embedded files and URLs, with a detection rate of more than 99.95%. The solution detects all threats – such as APTs, phishing, malware, BEC, ATO, impersonation attacks, and spam, in both Windows and Mac, up to 40x faster than other solutions on the market, preventing attacks well before they reach end users. In addition, Perception Point offers an all-inclusive Incident Response Service composed of cyber security experts who efficiently analyze and manage incidents as well as drive continuous optimization of systems’ detection rates. Having the Incident Response Plan reduces management overhead, saving up to 75% of customers’ SOC time.

“It gives us great pride to have won the Globee® Award two years running and be recognized alongside some of the top cyber security players in the market,” said Karen Krivaa, CMO of Perception Point. “The explosion of new, cloud-based digital channels utilized by enterprises – from CRM apps and enterprise social networks to collaboration channels and shared virtual workspaces – has exposed companies to a greater number of threat vectors that need to be managed and secured. Perception Point’s next-gen cloud-based solution intercepts every potential content-borne threat in real-time, without creating delays for cloud apps and file sharing security – allowing enterprises to enjoy the benefits of digitalization without compromising their security.”

In 2021, Globee® Awards recognized Perception Point as a Winner in the Disruptor Company of the Year (Cloud/SaaS) category.