Pathlock Unleashes New Features in Latest Version of Access Orchestration Platform

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Pathlock announced the preview availability of version 5.0 of its flagship solution, which enforces 360-degree protection enabling zero trust for more than 140 enterprise applications. The platform is the first to combine access governance, data loss prevention and user behavior analytics enabling security, finance, IT, and GRC teams to secure critical business applications against insider threats and efficiently meet their ever-growing regulatory compliance obligations. Pathlock will be providing an overview of this preview release in a webinar hosted on Wednesday, June 9th at 2:00pm Eastern Time - interested parties can register here.

Aggressive digital transformation initiatives, the exponential growth of cloud computing and a largely remote workforce have made business applications housing sensitive financial, customer and employee data the single biggest source of risk for large enterprises. Competitive solutions typically focus on a single application or use case, forcing companies to deploy multiple point solutions which drives up cost, reduces visibility and makes it particularly challenging to implement security and compliance policies consistently across multiple disparate systems. With the launch of their new platform, Pathlock aims to revolutionize the way enterprises secure their most valuable information assets by allowing organizations to continuously monitor for access, data and security risks and create automated incident response plans for all core business applications.

Pathlock boasts unified control of all policies related to information security, governance, risk, and compliance with hundreds of pre-built rules that address the requirements of SOX, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. The latest version ensures complete coverage of key use cases for business critical applications in one package. This includes user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), Access Governance, Segregation of Duties, Continuous Controls Monitoring, Emergency Access Management, and Data Loss Prevention (DLP). Users are able to rationalize technology spend with a single platform, saving millions of dollars in annual license and maintenance costs, improving visibility and ensuring that policies are consistently applied across all critical applications.

The list of industry leading benefits available in the latest version of the platform include:

● Centralization: Pathlock covers all key use cases related to financial control monitoring, data loss prevention, application security, identity and access control and compliance reporting all in one platform with a single implementation.

● Control and Visibility: Users are given insight into 140+ business applications through a single platform, providing centralized visibility and management of critical applications.

● Seamless Integration: Pathlock integrates seamlessly and adds value to existing identity solutions like Azure AD, Okta and SailPoint; SIEM and SOAR solutions from Splunk, LogRhythm, and IBM and workflow solutions like ServiceNow.

Pathlock continues to build momentum in the access control space with net new bookings in Q1 of 2021 up 158% from Q1 of 2020. Additionally, the company closed strategic deals with three Fortune 100 enterprises in Q1 of 2021 alone.