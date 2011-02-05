Pathlock Secures $20 Million Strategic Growth Investment; Announces Rebrand from Greenlight Technologies

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Pathlock announces the closing of a strategic growth investment by Vertica Capital Partners. The funding will be used to accelerate product development for Pathlock’s automated application governance solution and extend their intelligent insider threat prevention capabilities. Additionally, several notable security and infrastructure software veterans will be joining the Pathlock leadership team and board.

“We’ve seen customers embrace identity and access as the foundation of security, having helped build leading companies such as Thycotic and BeyondTrust. Pathlock has an unparalleled breadth of capabilities unlike any company we’ve seen,” said Philip Vorobeychik, Managing Director, Vertica Capital Partners.

Pathlock’s unified solutions provide 360-degree application protection, while reducing the need for disparate tools attempting to solve pieces of the application governance challenge. Pathlock’s platform unlocks Zero Trust through the following features:

Unparalleled intelligence: Deep integration into application to not only provision access and highlight potential risks, but also monitor activity and prevent threats before they happen.

Comprehensive protection: Secure over 140+ of the most popular on-premise and cloud applications including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, NetSuite, and Workday.

Real-time prevention: Always on policy enforcement that automatically protects your critical data around the clock and keeps you compliant, even when nobody is watching.

“We firmly believe Zero Trust further accelerates the need to secure critical applications and infrastructure. Pathlock has a unique vision for the future of access orchestration and we are thrilled to be Pathlock’s strategic growth partner,” said Vitaly Vorobeychik, Managing Director, Vertica Capital Partners.

In conjunction with securing this new funding, the company is rebranding from Greenlight Technologies to Pathlock. The new brand aligns to the company’s focus on the emerging market opportunity for access orchestration. With Pathlock’s unique ability to combine access, activity, and data across enterprise applications, customers benefit from a unified access orchestration solution, providing:

Out-of-the-box compliance with industry standard frameworks like SOX, GDPR, and CCPA

Real-time alerts of potential data loss events in critical business applications

Intelligent prevention and remediation of suspicious activities and sessions

Automated pruning of unused access and zombie accounts to enforce Least Privileged Access