Password Day Comments from CybelAngel

May 2021 by David Sygula, senior cybersecurity analyst at CybelAngel

"Data leaks are inevitable, and passwords can be a goldmine in a breach. Periodically checking your sensitive details on sites like Have I been pwned or enhancing the privacy features on your web browser that let you know about breaches, are good ways to get to grips with knowing where your important details are in the wild.

If you have been part of a breach, reset all your passwords, ensure two-factor authentication is in place and be cautious of unusual activity associated with your accounts. Use one password for one account, and think of using passphrases, which are easier to remember than complicated chains of characters. "I am 42 years old." is for example both a strong and easy password to remember. You can also use a password manager to store your passwords safely in one vault, besides, it helps make signing into accounts stress-free."