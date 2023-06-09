Partners in Excellence Awards : Varonis dévoile les lauréats
mars 2023 par Marc Jacob
Varonis Systems, Inc. annonce les lauréats de ses prix « Partners in Excellence ». Le programme honore les partenaires de distribution de Varonis qui ont travaillé sans relâche pour apporter aux clients des solutions de protection des données de pointe en 2022. La direction de Varonis a sélectionné les lauréats selon les résultats qu’ont obtenus les partenaires tout au long de l’année.
« La sécurisation des données sensibles reste une préoccupation majeure pour nos clients, et en 2022, nos partenaires ont une fois de plus répondu présent », a déclaré Jim O’Boyle, vice-président senior des ventes mondiales de Varonis. « Grâce à leur vaste expérience du secteur, à leur soutien professionnel et à leurs services à valeur ajoutée, ces partenaires ont aidé nos clients à sécuriser les données sensibles, à respecter les normes de confidentialité et à surveiller les menaces. Félicitations aux lauréats du programme Varonis Partners in Excellence de cette année ! »
Varonis a récompensé les gagnants du « Partner in Excellence » lors du Partner Kickoff qui s’est tenu en ligne :
Lauréats pour l’Amérique du Nord
• Partner of the Year – Optiv
• Growth Partner of the Year – SHI International
• East Regional Partner of the Year – GuidePoint Security
• West Regional Partner of the Year – ePlus
• Delivery Partner of the Year – My Virtual Bench
• DAC Growth Partner of the Year – GuidePoint Security
• Platform Expansion Partner of the Year – Trace3
• Partner Sales MVP of the Year – Skip Shaw, Optiv
• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year – Jonathan Borgesen, ePlus
• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year – Bill Stater, Optiv
Lauréats pour l’Europe centrale
• Partner of the Year – Consulting4IT GmbH
• Growth Partner of the Year – link protect GmbH
• Partner Excellence Award – SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH
• DACH Delivery Partner of the Year – DATA-NG Consulting & Projects GmbH
• Distribution Excellence Award – Nuvias Deutschland GmbH
• Central Eastern Europe Partner of the Year – FreeDivision s.r.o.
• Austrian Partner of the Year – Serviceware Österreich GmbH
Lauréats pour la France
• Partner of the Year – SCC
• System Integrator of the Year – I-TRACING
• France Delivery Partner of the Year – Metsys
• Partner Excellence Award – Orange Cyberdefense
• Growth Partner of the Year – Synetis
• Partner Excellence Award – APIXIT
Lauréats pour le Royaume Uni
• Partner of the Year – Softcat Plc
• VP Partner Award – Orange Cyberdefense UK
• Partner Sales MVP of the Year – Mark Reid, Orange Cyberdefense UK
• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year – John Mclean-Anderson, Vigil8
Lauréats pour la Belgique, les Pays Bas et les pays scandinaves
• Partner of the Year – SLTN
• Partner Sales MVP of the Year – Michael Sünksen, Crayon
• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year – Rickard Carlsson, Xenit AB
• Partner Excellence Award – NetNordic Norway
• Benelux VCDP Partner of the Year – Secubear
Lauréats pour l’Espagne et le Portugal
• Partner of the Year – Logicalis Spain
• Growth Partner of the Year – Econocom España
Lauréats pour l’Italie
• Partner of the Year – Lutech
• Growth Partner of the Year – Project Informatica
• Partner Excellence Award – Yarix
• Partner Sales MVP of the Year – Giuliano Tonolli, Personal Data
• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year – Giovanni Golino, Lutech
• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year – Andrea Tonini, Yarix
Lauréats pour l’Amérique Latine
• System Integrator of the Year – Netconn
• Federal Partner of the Year – Petacorp
• Growth Partner of the Year – Afrika Tecnologia e Negócios