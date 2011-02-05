Paragon Software Releases Free Paragon Backup and Recovery for Mac

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Paragon Software Group, a recognized data storage expert, releases its brand-new, free Paragon Backup and Recovery for Mac. The tool delivers an ultra-fast, easy, one-click image-based backup for Catalina Mac systems. The product can also be utilized by forensic investigators.

As the company’s tests show, it can take Paragon Backup and Recovery for Mac only nine minutes to complete a full backup of a 131GB disk on a 2018 Mac Mini equipped with a T2 chip. The software works with any disk formats mountable to Mac. It can also wrk with NTFS via Microsoft NTFS for Mac by Paragon Software. The bootable image transfers Mac OS to new MacBook or iMac, and thus, makes a complete replica of your system and data. You can also restore a Mac with Paragon’s easy-to-use recovery media.

Forensics departments and personnel require a copy of the entire system to research and study criminal data. The solution creates images of Mac systems even with the Apple T2 chip, making it possible to access MacOS data from other operating systems.

With a backup performed by Paragon’s free tool, the utility creates an unencrypted image with data files that you can then copy to mount on another Mac to study.

Who benefits from Paragon’s free new Backup and Recovery for MacOS?

• MacOS Catalina users that are not satisfied with just relying on the built-in Time Machine software, which also cannot create image -backups;

• Users that are looking for a free alternative to Time Machine or other backup software;

• Users that want to create and keep their backups on disks of different formats;

• Experts that want to create a full copy of their disk and examine its contents. Key features:

• Creates backups up to 3 times faster than Time Machine;

• Works with any disc formats, mountable to Mac

• Creates bootable recovery media;

• Mounts the created file using standard system tools and restores (by copying from the mounted copy) the required folders or files;

• Quickly backup and restore data to another storage medium. System requirements: macOS Catalina 10.15

Availability: The free software is available for personal use only.