Panasonic and McAfee agree to jointly start building Vehicle SOC for commercialisation of Vehicle Security Monitoring Services

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Panasonic Corporation and McAfee Corp. have agreed to jointly start building a Vehicle Security Operation Centre (hereinafter, Vehicle SOC) to commercialise vehicle security monitoring services. To protect connected vehicles around the world against cyber-attacks, the companies will build vehicle SOCs that enable accurate detection and early response to attacks and help strengthen Cybersecurity measures in the automotive industry.

Panasonic has already been operating SOCs for factories since 2016 to protect systems and networks that manage and control factory equipment and production processes against cyber-attacks – prior to SOC for automobiles. For automobiles, they have developed a Automotive Intrusion Detection System that mounts on a vehicle, detects the occurrence of a cyber-attack and the type of attack, and transmits analysis data to the vehicle SOC and a Security Information and Event Management System that analyses and visualises a large amount of data received from the Automotive Intrusion Detection System in the vehicle SOC. McAfee supports world-class SOCs and Managed Security Services (MSSs), and has the know-how cultivated by building and operationally supporting numerous SOCs. The Company will bring these together and start building vehicle SOCs to monitor cyber-attacks that may be conducted against vehicles around the world.

With the innovative development of autonomous driving, the advancement of digitalisation, and the increasing number of connected cars, the risk of cyber-attacks against automobiles is increasing every year. It has become urgent for the automotive industry to establish mechanisms to protect and monitor vehicles from cyber-attacks. The Vehicle Security Operation Centre will enable the provision of monitoring services to monitor connected cars around the world and contribute to the development of a safe and secure mobility society.