Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 Integrates Viasat Eclypt Core Encrypted Internal Hard Drive to Protect Top Secret Data for the Defence Industry

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Panasonic announced its modular TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook is now available for the Defence industry with an integrated Eclypt® Core Encrypted Internal Hard Drive from global communications company, Viasat Inc.The solid state self-encrypting hard drive is certified for use in the UK to secure Top Secret information and all security levels below, as well as certified for use by NATO and other European countries including Germany.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 sets a new standard for rugged mobile computing with users able to customise their device for different tasks while in the field. The Viasat Eclypt hard drives will be integrated into the devices modular universal bay. Integration and supply to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) will be carried out by Centerprise International, a trusted supplier to the MOD for more than 35 years.




