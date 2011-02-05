Panaseer launches Continuous Controls Monitoring for Risk and Compliance

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Panaseer is launching a new capability that solves one of the biggest challenges in risk management – data-driven security compliance and policy adherence monitoring. Its new compliance offering enables quantitative, continuous monitoring for internal policies and regulations. This monitoring capability gives risk, audit and compliance individuals information that security controls are deployed and operating correctly via its continuous controls monitoring (CCM) platform.

Currently, to ensure compliance with industry regulations or established internal policies, organisations rely on external audits or a laborious internal process of manual data gathering and self-attestations. Furthermore, existing GRC and IRM tools are only effective in documenting the security policies but cannot measure if or how well the controls are working.

The new capability within Panaseer’s CCM platform introduces a flexible, data-driven approach to compliance monitoring. Based entirely on automated control observations, security and risk professionals can now use quantitative measurement for internal security policy compliance and report against any security framework such as NIST CSF, CIS and compliance standards such as PCI etc. The platform also substantiates compliance with time-stamped, historical control status and provides visibility into areas of non-compliance. Users can configure changes to policies’ measurement scope in real-time and the changes are automatically tracked and recorded for reporting.

Panaseer was recently recognised as having the ’Best Regulatory Compliance Tools and Solutions’ at the 2020 SC Awards Europe.