De la Théorie à la pratique











Panasas Names Bret Costelow EVP of Global Sales

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Panasas announced the appointment of Bret Costelow as executive vice president of global sales. In his new role overseeing sales and business development worldwide, Costelow will leverage his more than 25 years of experience to further boost Panasas’ high-performance computing (HPC) storage revenue growth.

Costelow’s experience in HPC storage spans many years at Intel and then DDN Storage, developing the ecosystem and global channel sales for Intel solutions with the open-source Lustre parallel file system. Under his leadership, global channels were developed, ecosystem development expanded, and Lustre was introduced into global markets at more than three times the industry-standard growth rate.




