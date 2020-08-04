Panasas Launches the New PanFS

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Panasas® released Dynamic Data Acceleration on the new PanFS® parallel file system, a proprietary software feature that delivers predictable high performance by automatically adapting to the changing and evolving small file and mixed workloads that dominate today’s HPC and AI landscape.

Inconsistent performance and lack of adaptability in the face of change has been a major headache for both application users and storage administrators. PanFS with Dynamic Data Acceleration is the remedy to this headache and the answer to HPC and enterprise IT organizations who are looking for a high-performance plug-and-play storage solution that keeps up with their pace of change.

What is Dynamic Data Acceleration?

PanFS with Dynamic Data Acceleration takes the complexity and manual intervention of tiered HPC storage systems off the system administrator’s hands, maximizing the efficiency of all storage media in a seamless, total-performance system that automatically adapts to changing file sizes and workloads. In this integrated system, NVMe SSDs store metadata, low-latency SSDs store small files, and large files are stored on low-cost, high-bandwidth HDDs. By dynamically managing the movement of files between SSD and HDD, and maximizing the full potential of NVMe, PanFS delivers the highest possible performance for HPC and AI workflows.

The difference between PanFS with Dynamic Data Acceleration and other HPC storage systems

All other parallel file systems require clumsy tiering and/or manual tuning to compensate for specific workload characteristics and changes. The approach of piecing together various tiers to achieve performance leads to a level of complexity and inconsistent performance that negatively impacts productivity and increases overall costs. In contrast, PanFS with Dynamic Data Acceleration automatically adapts to changing file sizes and workloads without tuning or manual intervention, delivering a consistent and fast total-performance HPC storage solution.

PanFS is deployed on the commodity off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware-based Panasas ActiveStor® Ultra HPC turn-key appliance to deliver a fully integrated storage solution that offers the best performance at any price point.