Panasas Appoints Brian Peterson as Chief Operating Officer

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Panasas® announced that Brian Peterson has been named chief operating officer, effective immediately. He joins an executive team helmed by Panasas CEO Tom Shea, who had been COO for six years before becoming chief executive in September 2020.

Peterson has more than 25 years of technology experience in sales, marketing, business and corporate development roles. In a diverse career highlighted by a variety of operational and executive assignments, he has held roles as SVP of sales and marketing, vice president of business development, and vice president of international operations. In the latter role, he ran EMEA for Emulex.

Peterson has started software companies, advised early stage companies, and provided business and marketing consulting for established technology firms. Prior to joining Panasas, Peterson was a strategic advisor at Synoptek, based in Irvine, Calif. He is currently a strategic advisor at Tack22 in Salt Lake City.

Peterson received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Utah and an MBA from Westminster College in Salt Lake City.