Palo Alto Networks announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridgecrew

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Palo Alto Networks announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridgecrew, a developer-first cloud security company. The proposed acquisition will enable “shift left” security, with Prisma® Cloud becoming the first cloud security platform to deliver security across the full application lifecycle.

Palo Alto Networks has made key bets around the shift to cloud and the need for integrated best-in-class security. This unique approach has enabled Prisma Cloud to service more than 1,800 customers, including 70% of the Fortune 100. Today Palo Alto Networks is making a further bet that cloud security must “shift left,” with security increasingly performed during the DevOps process.

Bridgecrew is a pioneer in shift left, focusing on infrastructure as code (IaC), where infrastructure configuration is codified during development. The company’s developer-first IaC security platform offers developers and DevOps teams a systematic way to enforce infrastructure security standards throughout the development lifecycle. The proposed acquisition will enable Prisma Cloud to provide developers with security assessment and enforcement capabilities throughout the DevOps process.

With the addition of Bridgecrew, Palo Alto Networks will be the first to deliver security across the full application lifecycle. Once integrated, Prisma Cloud customers will benefit from a single platform that will deliver cloud security from build time to runtime, seamlessly connecting security and DevOps teams. This again highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to cloud security that simply can’t be achieved with point products.

Bridgecrew’s open-source IaC scanner, Checkov, has gained significant early traction with developers, surpassing 1 million downloads in 2020 — its first full year of availability. Also, Bridgecrew’s full security platform is seeing good early traction across many cloud-first organizations and several industries. Palo Alto Networks will continue to invest in Bridgecrew’s open-source initiatives as part of its ongoing commitment to DevOps security. For further details, see Palo Alto Networks’ blog post: Prisma Cloud shifts left with proposed acquisition of Bridgecrew.

Bridgecrew co-founders, Idan Tendler, Barak Schoster and Guy Eisenkot, and their teams will join Palo Alto Networks.

Under the terms of the agreement, Palo Alto Networks will acquire Bridgecrew for approximately $156 million in cash, excluding the value of replacement equity awards, subject to adjustments. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal third quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s financials.