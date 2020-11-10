Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Expanse

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Palo Alto Networks announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Expanse Inc., a specialist in attack surface management. Under the terms of the agreement, Palo Alto Networks will acquire Expanse for a total purchase price of approximately $670 million to be paid in cash and stock and approximately $130 million in replacement equity awards, each such amount subject to adjustment. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

As companies embark on digital transformation, they often leave critical IT assets exposed to the internet, creating vulnerable points that attackers can exploit. This exposure has only accelerated with the rapid shift to the cloud and remote working.

Expanse’s internet collection and attribution platform constantly monitors the global internet to map exposed and untracked assets that comprise customers’ attack surfaces, evaluate and prioritize risk, and provide mitigation. Expanse’s data provides CISOs with a view of the enterprise from the outside, representing the view an attacker sees as they probe for points of weakness. Once combined, the Expanse platform will significantly enrich the Cortex™ product suite and create the ability to stitch together external, internal and threat data to provide organizations with a complete, integrated view of the enterprise.

Expanse customers include Fortune 500 organizations in the financial, healthcare, entertainment and technology industries as well as mission-critical government organizations, including the U.S. military. Expanse co-founders, Dr. Tim Junio and Dr. Matt Kraning, will join Palo Alto Networks.