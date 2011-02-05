PSoC™ 64 Standard Secure MCU family achieves PSA Level 2 certification for more secured IoT devices

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infineon Technologies AG announced the company has achieved the Arm® Platform Security Architecture (PSA) Level 2 certification for the PSoC™ 64 microcontrollers (MCUs) standard secure family of devices. The Level 2 certification includes a laboratory evaluation of the PSA Root of Trust (PSA-RoT) to provide evidence that devices can protect against scalable software attacks. The evaluation labs use vulnerability analysis and penetration testing of the PSA-RoT to establish if the nine security requirements of the PSA-RoT Protection Profile have been met.