PIXID and ARIADNEXT are partnering to strengthen the digital trust in the recruiter / candidate relationship

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

PIXID, the player in recruitment and temporary work management, and ARIADNEXT, european provider of ID verification solutions, have joined forces to simplify the remote verification of candidates’ identity and official documents by HR teams.

Human resources are no exception: The process is called Know Your Candidates/Employee (KYC/E). Recruiters must ensure the candidates’ identities and so avoid fraud or identity theft, all the more so in a context of widespread remote working, potential remote recruitment, therefore, remote identity checks. This process is above all a regulatory obligation (law n° 2006-911 of July 24, 2006) which requires companies to verify the administrative situation of candidates during the hiring procedure. Verifying ID documents is mandatory within the framework of the pre-employment declaration, where these documents are transmitted to the URSSAF. This step, which until recently was done in person by the recruitment departments, can now be done online, remotely. Instant identity documents expertise

ARIADNEXT’s remote ID verification step embedded in PIXID’s recruitment platform is fully digitized and provides all the guarantees and confidence necessary for hiring, both for companies, temporary work agencies and for candidates. During the onboarding process, candidates take photos of their identity documents in complete security. Then, the ARIADNEXT solution, based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), performs numerous checks and delivers a verdict to the recruiters who, depending on their analysis, continue (or not) the recruitment process. All identity documents (national identity card, passport, resident card, residence card, ADR certificate - driver training, proof of address and bank details) can be checked. The digital path for the candidate is simple, fluid and secure (data protection / GDPR) and document management time and costs are reduced for companies.

A necessary innovation for better recruitment management

This new collaboration in the "HR Tech" ecosystem demonstrates the sector’s dynamism. More than 150,000 companies, 400 temporary work agencies, will be able to benefit from this new functionality directly via the PIXID platform. PIXID offers access to the latest market innovations for better HR performance and ARIADNEXT responds to the evolution of new needs in the HR sector. Above all, this collaboration reflects the importance of digital innovation in improving recruitment processes and HR management tools.