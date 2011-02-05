PACE Anti-Piracy Raises the Bar in White-Box Encryption Protection for Bank, PSP, and Payment Scheme Applications

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Banks, payment service providers (PSPs), schemes, and other financial institutions can now benefit from a uniquely high level of sensitive data protection and application attack resistance, following today’s launch of White-Box Works, a next-generation EMVCo-evaluated White-Box code generator, from PACE Anti-Piracy.

Unlike traditional solutions, White-Box Works gives the customer complete, independent control over their protected code, ensuring their encryption keys and proprietary algorithms never leave the customer’s premises. White-Box Works can transform any C-code into a protected white-box variant in a single step, offering unparalleled flexibility, security, and efficiency.

This level of in-house control also promises to increase operational efficiency for the customer, since they are no longer beholden to a white-box library vendor’s build schedule and can develop their application in accordance with their internal schedules. It also enables the customer to use, replace and update their deployed encryption keys and algorithms at will, with no need to re-engage PACE Anti-Piracy, or any other third-party vendor, to do so.

White-Box Works has been designed to defeat a variety of sophisticated attacks, including those involving reverse engineering, fault injection, and advanced statistical analysis (such as Differential Computation Analysis).

White-Box Works outputs code that has been designed to defeat a range of attacks to which many encryption-dependent financial apps remain vulnerable, including, for example, those supporting mobile payments, digital identity, self-service retail, and softPOS use-cases.

White-Box Works has also achieved an EMVCo Software-Based Mobile Payment (SBMP) security evaluation certificate, following a successful EMVCo SBMP Evaluation conducted by global security lab, Riscure.

White-Box Works is available now.