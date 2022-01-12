Oxeye Mitigates Log4Shell Vulnerability with Ox4Shell – Open-Source Payload Deobfuscation Tool

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Oxeye unveiled the first 2022 open-source initiative with the introduction of Ox4Shell. The powerful and free open-source payload deobfuscation tool is the first in a series of solutions to be developed by Oxeye to assist developers, AppSec professionals, and the open-source community. Ox4Shell is designed to confront what some are calling the “Covid of the Internet,” known as the Log4Shell zero-day vulnerability. To counter a very effective obfuscation tactic used by malicious actors, Oxeye’s new open-source tool (available on GitHub) exposes hidden payloads which are actively being used to confuse security protection tools and security teams.

As reported by experts, organizations globally continue to experience remote code attacks and the exposure of sensitive data due to the pervasive Log4Shell vulnerability. Discovered in Apache’s Log4J, a logging system in widespread use by web and server application developers, the threat makes it possible to inject text into log messages or log message parameters, then into server logs which can then load code from a remote server for malicious use. Apache has given Log4Shell a CVSS severity rating of 10 out of 10, the highest possible score. Since then, researchers found a similar vulnerability in the popular H2 database. The exploit is simple to execute and is estimated to affect hundreds of millions of devices.

As part of a new open-source initiative for 2022, Oxeye is unveiling the first in a series of contributions designed to strengthen security efforts by deobfuscating payloads often coupled with Log4J exploits. Ox4Shell exposes obscured payloads and transforms them into more meaningful forms to provide a clear understanding of what threat actors are trying to achieve. This allows concerned parties to take immediate action and resolve the vulnerability.

The Log4j library has a few unique lookup functions that permit users to look up environment variables, Java process runtime information, and so forth. These enable threat actors to probe for specific information that can uniquely identify a compromised machine they’ve targeted. Ox4Shell enables you to comply with such lookup functions by feeding them mock data that you control.

Availability

Ox4Shell is generally available on GitHub at no charge.