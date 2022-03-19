OwnBackup Joins Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

OwnBackup announced that it has joined the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect program. Participating in the program helps OwnBackup accelerate its growth and joint success with Microsoft by building a unique, customer-centric platform that helps customers ensure they are meeting all of the security and data protection requirements for their Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform workloads.

OwnBackup Recover for Dynamics 365 is now certified and available via Microsoft AppSource, and debuted at Microsoft’s Ignite conference to give Dynamics 365 customers an easier way of protecting their CRM data. A number of Dynamics 365 customers are already seeing the value of having OwnBackup such as; McDonald Jones Homes, US Retirement Partners, and Starkey Hearing Technologies.

In just a few short months since going to market, OwnBackup has already made its presence felt within the Microsoft community. In addition to their ISV Connect Partner status, one of OwnBackup’s Principal Solution Engineers, Alan Garcia, has been nominated as an Microsoft MVP, which recognizes experts who passionately share their Microsoft knowledge with the wider community. Garcia is one of several OwnBackup team members dedicated to helping grow OwnBackup’s capabilities for Dynamics 365.

In addition to Dynamics 365, OwnBackup provides their market-leading SaaS data protection for Salesforce, where they are the top-rated solution on the Salesforce AppExchange, and are also piloting a backup and recovery solution for ServiceNow. In all, OwnBackup now protects over 4,500 customers worldwide. As part of their mission to empower customers to own and protect their data on any SaaS platform, they plan to enhance their product portfolio and expand into even more ecosystems in the coming months.