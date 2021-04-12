Over 600,000 new malicious programs are registered daily in 2021

April 2021 by Finbold

Data acquired and calculated by Finbold projects that about 604,059 new malicious programs (malware) and potentially unwanted applications (PUA) are globally registered daily in 2021.

The estimates are based on the already registered 61.01 million new malware between January 1, 2021, and April 11, 2021. In January, the figure was at 17.63 million, while in February, 17.85 million new malware was recorded. In March, the number was at 19.2 million, while as of April 11, 2021, 6.33 million new malware had been registered.

Based on the growth rate, by the end of 2021, an estimated 220 million new malware will be registered. The figure represents a growth of 56.86% from 137.7 million registered last year.

The severity of malware registered this year is exhibited when compared to last year’s cases. In only three and half months, this year’s malware accounts for 44.3% of the 137.7 million new malware for 2020.

New malware volume surges amid a pandemic

The report highlights circumstances that have made it possible for the emergence of a high malware and PUA volume. According to the research report: "The pandemic caused massive disruptions in business operations with many organizations focusing on how to remain afloat amid the economic meltdown. In this case, most organizations and individuals are distracted. Therefore there is a high possibility of lettering the guard down. Such an environment opens the door for malware developers to explore."

Over the years, there have been efforts to protect devices against malware. However, the report notes that cybercriminals are also evolving:

“Although the data highlights the high volume of new malware registered, it is essential to point out that cybercriminals also leverage sophistication in distributing malware. As organizations and individuals put in place mechanisms to prevent malware, cybercriminals explore advanced evasive tactics that make detection much more difficult.”

The high volume of registered new malware presents a significant challenge for threats detection and response to organizational cyber threat readiness. There is a need for coordination and sensitization in curbing malware.