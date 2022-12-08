Over 50% of all cyberattacks originating in Russia target the US

December 2022 by Atlas VPN

According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, 55% of cyberattacks originating in Russia targeted the United States. The United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany are among other top targets.

Russian state-sponsored threat actors targeted the United States in 55% of their cyberattacks. Organizations and government agencies in the United Kingdom were a target in 8% of cyberattacks. Furthermore, 3% of attacks originating in Russia were directed at Canada.

Even though Russia started a full-on war against Ukraine, only 2% of their cyberattacks targeted the country. Switzerland was also a target in 2% of Russian cyberattacks. At the same time, attacks on other Western countries and Baltic states made up 27% of all state-sponsored attacks.

Cybersecurity writer at Atlas VPN Vilius Kardelis shares his thoughts on Russia-based cyberattacks:

“While there is no concrete evidence that Russia-based cybercriminal groups cooperate with Kremlin, there is a clear narrative about who is the enemy. While Russia’s war in Ukraine is continuing, organizations and governments of Western countries have to stay sharp against possible attacks.”

Most targeted industries

State-sponsored hackers usually target specific industries to create as much chaos as possible.

The information technology industry was the target in 29% of Russian-sponsored attacks. Russian-sponsored state threat actors launched 18% of their attacks on nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). In addition, 12% of cyberattacks originating in Russia targeted government agencies and services.

Russian hackers targeted 12% of their cyberattacks on education organizations. Furthermore, 5% of cyberattacks originating in Russia were launched at financial service institutions. Finally, cybercriminals affiliated with Russia carried out 24% of attacks on other types of industries.