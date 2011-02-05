Over 50% of All Mobile Users in Iran Were Attacked by Malware

December 2019 by PreciseSecurity.com

As reported by the security news site PreciseSecurity.com, over 50% of mobile users in Iran have been affected by mobile malware infections in the third quarter of the current year. There are other countries in which more than 25% of mobile users were affected, including Bangladesh and India.

According to this report, malware infections in the third quarter of 2019 have affected around 52.68% of mobile users in the country. This is a massive percentage for a country considering that the second nation in the list, Bangladesh, was affected by 30.94% of mobile users.

Furthermore, India has also been affected. This is even more worrisome considering this is the nation with the second-largest population in the world. 28.75% mobile users in the country have fallen victim to different malware infections.

This is a problem that security companies must address considering users handle financial and private information with their smartphones. On the matter, PreciseSecurity.com informed:

“Nowadays, individuals handle their bank accounts, email, and other private information such as ID on their smartphones, which becomes a hot target for attackers and hackers.”

The report explained that the number of installation packages for mobile banking trojans fell from 13,899 in the second quarter of 2019 to 13,129 in the third quarter of this year. This also represents a reduction of 76% in the installation packages for mobile banking trojans since the third quarter of 2018.