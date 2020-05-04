Over 400 million malware infections detected in last 30 days, more than 10 million daily

May 2020 by Atlas VPN

There have been over 400 million malware attacks during the last 30 days, data compiled by Atlas VPN reveals. The majority of the attacks were pointed at educational institutions: the education field experienced over 64% of the incidents.

The report shows that:

• The total number of malware infections exceeded 403 million cases in the last 30 days globally. The number of daily infections was rising and falling between 10 million to nearly 16 million cases.

• The Central Asia region encountered the largest number of infections: at least 32% of devices in Tajikistan were exposed to malware.

• In the European region, Russia and Belarus had the biggest numbers of local malware infections: in both of the countries, around 22% of devices encountered malicious attacks.

• Microsoft registered 6.5 million global infections worldwide, 64% experienced by the education field.

The full report covers additional statistics on malware infection cases throughout April and provides information on the most targeted regions and industries worldwide.