Over 1.5 Million Users Now Managing Their Digital Identity Using ONT ID, Ontology’s Decentralized Digital Identity Application

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

To date, ONT ID has been integrated into a number of leading products through partnerships with Mercedes Benz manufacturer Daimler Mobility, Microworkers, ROCKI and many more.

Reflecting a major endorsement for decentralized identity, Ontology, the project bringing trust, privacy, and security to Web 3.0 through decentralized identity and data solutions, announced today that ONT ID, its decentralized digital identity application, has surpassed 1.5 million users.

ONT ID uses blockchain and cryptographic technology to connect people, data, and services in a decentralized way. It allows users to take charge of their digital identity by giving them control of how and when their information is shared, and with whom. Centralized systems have repeatedly failed to safeguard user data, with more data breaches and hacks announced every day. As such, users are embracing blockchain solutions to protect their digital identities.

Reflecting that trends in the wider crypto ecosystem drive uptake in different areas of the blockchain sector, ONT ID experienced a spike in sign-ups during the crypto bull run in mid June of this year. The application’s user base is predominantly based in Asia (50%), reflecting a strong appetite for decentralized digital identity applications there, followed by the United States (7%).

Companies across the globe have embraced ONT ID. Ontology has partnered with Mercedes Benz-manufacturer Daimler Mobility to develop ‘Welcome Home’, an in-car personalization and management solution that uses ONT ID to store drivers’ in-car preferences. Pushing social good through a partnership with global freelancing marketplace leader MicroWorkers, ONT ID is also being used to assist workers to receive rewards and gain greater access to capital. More recently, Ontology partnered with ROCKI, a next-generation music streaming service and NFT platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), to use its decentralized identity solutions to prevent bad actors from impersonating artists and help buyers avoid purchasing inauthentic NFTs.

Ontology’s intereoperable tools and multi-virtual machine support give developers the tools they need to build upon ONT ID. Businesses don’t need to discard their existing systems - Ontology’s decentralized identity and data protocol is a complementary layer that integrates seamlessly with existing systems and ONT ID’s software development kits (SDK) can be integrated in minutes.

Commenting on the milestone Li Jun, Founder of Ontology, said, “The fact that over 1.5 million users have embraced decentralized identity through ONT ID reflects the significant appetite for blockchain solutions that safeguard user privacy in the midst of ongoing scamming, identity fraud, data leaks and ransomware attacks. Our upgraded product will make it easier for developers to utilize ONT ID and develop novel use cases that feed into the wider decentralized identity ecosystem.”

To facilitate its ever expanding user base, ONT ID has undergone an upgrade that will improve the user experience, whilst also making it easier for developers to build sophisticated applications and real world use cases through ONT ID. The Ontology products now integrated with ONT ID include:

ONT Login, a new feature that makes trustless universal authentication for websites and applications possible, allowing users to log into multiple platforms without having to remember passwords.

ONT TAG, Ontology’s new decentralized solution for online identity verification, which helps applications access users’ verifiable credentials, such as KYC verification, whilst also allowing users to protect their privacy by authorizing information independently.

OScore, a DeFi credit score, used to measure creditworthiness, which is calculated using different types of on-chain transaction data.