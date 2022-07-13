Osirium Comment: Microsoft MFA phishing and Luna Moth attack

July 2022 by Mark Warren, Product Specialist, Osirium

"The increase in cases of phishing attacks highlights just how sophisticated these threats are becoming in order to circumvent both people and processes. Training of staff will help avoid falling victim to these attacks, but that needs to be backed up by systems and processes that prevent or limit damage when the attacks break through (as they will, given the volume of attacks issued and human fallibility). All organisations should remove local admin permissions from end-users to prevent malware installation (but do it in a way that doesn’t stop them from doing their work), and users should never have direct access to either valuable corporate IT systems or the admin accounts on those systems."