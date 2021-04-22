Orange partners with Onfido to offer customers self-service identity verification for its Orange Flex mobile plan

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Orange, the multinational telecommunications corporation, and Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication provider, today announced a partnership to automate the verification process for Orange Flex, making it faster and easier than ever to sign up for a mobile plan. Onfido’s technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) and facial biometrics to verify users’ identities, providing more convenient user experience for customers while securely keeping fraudsters out.

Launched in May 2019, Orange took a visionary approach to modernise the telco experience with Orange Flex. By researching and listening to customer feedback, Orange has been able to carve out a space in the market and create what no other telco is offering - a system that delivers a fully-digital experience via a subscription service.

To make the Orange Flex experience fully automated, Orange needed a reliable identity verification provider to support their customer-centric, 100% digital vision. They found this in Onfido, partnering with them to bring Onfido’s document verification and facial biometric solution into the Orange Flex account creation flow.

The partnership had immediate results:

● Orange Flex have 90% success rate of document verification

● Orange Flex has been able to reduce instances where Orange’s team has to manually fix data errors - and the business is better protected from bad actors

● Orange Flex customers have a better experience. It now takes users on average less than 10 minutes to sign up for a contract.

● Orange Flex customers with eSIM-enabled devices can activate a mobile number in just 2 minutes

●Orange Flex now has over 100,000 active customers

Orange Flex users can onboard by simply taking a picture of their government-issued ID and a selfie. Using AI technology, Onfido verifies the user’s real identity by analysing the photo ID, checking that it is genuine and not fraudulent and then matching it against the selfie image. This ensures the person is the legitimate owner and physically present. With a fully remote, self-service identity verification solution, customers can register for Orange Flex from the comfort of their own homes. They no longer need to go to a shop. Everything from signing up, to payments, changing or updating a mobile plan, is now done via the app.