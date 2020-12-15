Orange Cyberdefense now offers Vade Secure’s email protection solutions in seven European countries

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vade Secure announced the extension of its partnership with Orange Cyberdefense. The email security solutions developed by Vade Secure (Vade Secure for Microsoft 365 and Vade Secure Cloud) are included by Orange Cyberdefense within their Email Protection offer and marketed to companies by the Orange Business Services unit.

Already available to Orange customers in France, Vade Secure’s solutions will now also be available through Email Protection in seven European countries: the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Extending a successful partnership

Orange has been using Vade Secure since 2011 to protect its email services for individuals as part of its Internet Service Provider offer, and since 2018, to protect the email services of its corporate customers as part of its Email Protection offer.

In France, Email Protection is used by nearly 250 companies, representing 80,000 protected mailboxes. Between 2019 and 2020, Vade Secure recorded a 300% growth in annual recurring revenues generated by Orange Business Services’ Email Protection sales in the first three quarters of 2020 (compared to 2019).

Based on this success, Orange Cyberdefense has naturally decided to extend its marketing of Vade Secure solutions to new markets in Europe.

Vade Secure, an essential complement to your email security

Developed in France, Vade Secure’s email protection technology is now recognized worldwide. The award-winning Vade Secure solutions (Vade Secure for Microsoft 365 and Vade Secure Cloud) offer complete and automatic protection before, during and after attacks. These use artificial intelligence, including patented machine learning models, to detect unknown and highly targeted threats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware and ransomware.

Email Protection offers two protection solutions developed by Vade Secure:

• Vade Secure Cloud: predictive email security solution adapted to all cloud environments.

• Vade Secure for Microsoft 365: predictive email security solution dedicated to the Microsoft 365 environment (marketed by Orange). It integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 via an API-based architecture and complements the platform’s native protection against the most sophisticated email threats.