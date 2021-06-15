Orange Business Services offers new Ericsson IoT security service for enterprises

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

As billions of IoT devices become connected, intelligent security in turn becomes more important. Ericsson has launched a new IoT security offering, Threat Monitoring and Mitigation (TMM), enabling service providers to extend IoT connectivity offerings with security services.

Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, collaborated closely with Ericsson during the development of the new service. It will offer the service to its enterprise customers.

Security will be a critical success factor in the deployment of the nearly six billion cellular IoT devices estimated to be in use by the end of 2026, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report.

Ericsson’s new IoT security offering for cellular IoT devices is designed to meet increasing enterprise needs to detect and respond to growing security threats. The offering supports mission-critical, industrial and enterprise environments. With Ericsson’s TMM, service providers can deliver security services on top of their IoT connectivity solutions. This enables them to offer high-value IoT threat monitoring and mitigation services to enterprises.

TMM detects both known and unknown threats and provides capabilities to block and contain threats on the enterprise’s IoT service and IoT devices. This ability prohibits the exfiltration of data or participation in a denial-of-service attack. Orange Business Services is offering the service under the name of IoT Services Controlled. It will be available on top of its IoT Managed Global Connectivity solution based on Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator platform.

Ericsson’s security management automation platform, Ericsson Security Manager, is the core component of the IoT Threat Monitoring and Mitigation offering, an extended capability of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator Platform.