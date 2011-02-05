Orange Bank chooses Atos to support the evolution and security of its employees’ work environment

May 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Atos announces that it has signed a contract with Orange Bank, the 100% mobile bank of the telco operator Orange, to manage and secure the digital workplace of all its employees worldwide. Atos’ cloud-based Advanced Digital Workplace solution provides Orange Bank employees with a new unified work experience, regardless of their location or device. The entire solution is secured by Atos’ Security Operations Center (SOC), which meets the requirements of Orange Bank and the banking industry.

Orange Bank has made sure that its employees are able to work from any device, at any time and in any place. The new work approach allows for homeworking and collaborative approaches, and ensures a continuity of activity and service essential to a digital bank.

In order to meet this transformation challenge, Atos offered a collaborative approach based entirely in the cloud. This includes the deployment of new Dell computers for Orange Bank’s 1,200 workstations, all equipped with Microsoft 365, as well as a support plan to help employees manage the new tools and familiarize themselves with the new work environment. Atos provides Orange Bank with an innovative, end-to-end solution focused on the employee experience which incorporates the latest technologies for secure and flexible workstations.

As a security pillar, the SOC orchestrated by Atos is equipped with a dedicated investigation tool: Endpoint Detection Response (EDR). Installed on the various terminals, it collects and analyzes in real-time the actions performed on the different devices in order to detect abnormal behavior which could potentially be linked to an attack. With this monitoring, new intrusion techniques are immediately detected - enabling a rapid response to threats.

« The work environment of our employees is now more than ever one of our priorities. We needed a trusted partner to support us in this major transformation. Atos’ teams were able to provide us with end-to-end solutions that foster collaboration and productivity within our organization » said Emmanuel Yoo, Chief Information Officer at Orange Bank.

Orange Bank employees will receive personalized support from Atos teams through a support service as well as a training plan for the installation of their laptops and to use Microsoft 365. All solutions are expected to be deployed in the first half of 2021.