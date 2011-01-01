Opengear Introduces Next Evolution of Lighthouse Software

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Part of a robust, new tier of product offerings, the Lighthouse Enterprise platform has evolved to give enterprise users full visibility and future-proof management capabilities across entire networks.

As businesses deploy more edge devices and increase their reliance on network automation, secure out-of-band management and alternative access are more important than ever. To ensure always-on network connectivity and business continuity, Lighthouse Enterprise and Lighthouse Enterprise: Automation Edition deliver high availability at scale to even the largest organisations.

Lighthouse Enterprise delivers security, automation and scalability. IT organisations can control a distributed network of critical IT equipment and devices. This ensures the redundancy and resiliency needed for evolving networks through multi-instance capabilities. Providing presence and proximity to critical devices, engineers control every aspect of their network through one central hub. Lighthouse Enterprise:

• Supports up to 11 total Lighthouse instances

• Provides software-defined infrastructure for remote IP access for each node

• Enables access to MessageBus and all current or future plug-ins Lighthouse Enterprise: Automation Edition provides best-in-class automation to enable enterprises to optimally manage their networks. Secure Provisioning enables users to easily provision new networks remotely, securely, and automatically. Automation Gateway provides Lighthouse users with the ability to programmatically discover and manage IP-based management interfaces via the Opengear management system – with the same level of simplicity and efficiency as if they were serial consoles. The Automation Edition:

• Contains all features of Lighthouse Enterprise

• Includes Automation Gateway for each node

• Provides Secure Provisioning for every node