Opengear Expands OM2200 NetOps Console Server Product Line with Launch of Models with 10GbE Interfaces and 1GbE Ethernet Ports

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Opengear launched the OM2224-24E-10G-L, the first console server to combine Smart OOB™ management and standard NetOps tools with support for 10GbE networks. The new model features 24 managed 10/100/1000 Base-T switched Ethernet ports, and a 10GbE SFP+ interface allowing for 10 Gbps transfer rates.

The OM2224-24E-10G-L is the newest member of the NetOps Console Server series, enabling both advanced automation applications and Smart Out-of-Band features in a single appliance. With the dual 10GbE SFP+ Ethernet ports, the new model supports the higher bandwidth infrastructure common in data centres and high-density installations and also adds flexibility to configurations with both serial console and Ethernet ports. An embedded 4G-LTE cellular modem ensures access even when primary connections are not available.

Managed through Opengear’s Lighthouse software, the OM2224-24E-10G-L is part of Opengear’s Network Resilience Platform, which provides an independent, secure management plane that supports secure remote access and standard automation to critical devices.

Additional part numbers have also been released for the OM1200 NetOps console server line, featuring four serial console ports and four Ethernet ports.