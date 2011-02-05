OpenText Delivers Endpoint Detection and Response in the Cloud

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

OpenText™ announced OpenText™ EnCase Endpoint Security is now certified on Microsoft Azure. With OpenText endpoint detection and response (EDR) capability in the cloud, security professionals can identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster.

To effectively, monitor, investigate and respond to threats in the cloud, security technology must have brokered access directly with the cloud provider. With OpenText EnCase Endpoint Security on Azure, security teams can:

• Identify threats more quickly – With the ability to monitor user and application interactions and identify suspicious behaviors on cloud endpoints, security teams can detect signs of malicious activity more quickly using detection rules aligned to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework.

• Complete full incident investigations in the cloud – Complex cyber responses often involve detailed investigations as part of a comprehensive recovery. With EnCase Endpoint security, security teams can more fully investigate evidence of compromise in cloud repositories like file storage and sharing systems.

• Respond more completely – Compromised endpoints in the cloud require proper remediation. EnCase Endpoint Security helps organizations to fully reveal and remediate all aspects of a threat to resume operations quickly.

OpenText will showcase the new offering this week during Microsoft Ignite. With the addition of EnCase Endpoint Security, the full suite of OpenText EnCase products is now available on the Azure marketplace for enterprise security, digital investigations, and law enforcement customers.