Open Systems Adds New C-Level Executives as Security Services and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Adoption Grows

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Open Systems announced the expansion of its executive team with the additions of Michael Davis and Chris Raniere as the company’s Chief Architect and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), respectively. These industry veterans have a deep understanding of the needs of mid-maturity organizations and how to deliver world-class managed security services. They are joining as adoption of the company’s Microsoft Cloud-native MDR service has grown 200 percent over the last year and continues to gain traction.

A recognized authority on cybersecurity and author of Hacking Exposed, Davis is a prolific industry speaker, writer and consultant whose clients include AT&T, Exelon, Sears and the U.S. Department of Defense. His extensive experience also includes serving as a senior leader in the Global Threats group at McAfee and more recently as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of GoSecure, a specialist in endpoint security. As Chief Architect, Davis will work closely with the product development teams to ensure the underlying platform of Open Systems’ MDR service can support future services.

Raniere joins Open Systems from Secureworks, where he was responsible for driving revenue growth for a portfolio of security services as Vice President of Customer Acquisition Sales. An accomplished sales executive, Chris has extensive experience in driving cybersecurity growth in the mid-market. His responsibilities as Open Systems’ CRO will be to align the global salesforce for greater success, and to increase the company’s share of the growing market for MDR services with mid-market enterprises.

These impressive additions to the leadership team come at a time of strong momentum for Open Systems; fueled by demand for its MDR service which delivers outcomes – not alerts – by detecting and containing threats early in the cyber kill chain. A key advantage of the service is its tight integration with the entire Microsoft security stack, which combined with the company’s expertise with the full range of Microsoft products, enables enterprises to maximize their existing investments. Open Systems recently received one of Microsoft’s Advanced Specialization certifications for Threat Protection for demonstrating deep knowledge, experience and success in deploying Microsoft 365 Defender, Azure Defender, Microsoft Cloud App Security and Azure Sentinel workloads.

The compelling benefits of the MDR service have been quantified in a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. These benefits include an improved security posture, faster threat detection and remediation, improved productivity of cybersecurity and IT staff, and reduced time and effort in conducting audits – all while achieving a 174% return on investment (ROI) in three years and payback in less than six months.