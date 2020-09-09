Ontrack announces global data recovery agreement with Toshiba

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ontrack announced the provision of data recovery services to customers of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation hard disk drive products, under agreement with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

No matter the data loss situation, Toshiba customers, without voiding the warranty of Toshiba hard disk drive products, will get access to Ontrack’s expert data recovery solutions, helping them to recover their critical data.

With 22 data recovery labs around the world, Ontrack can provide expert, local data recovery support to Toshiba hard drive customers in every major global region.

Toshiba customers will receive the following benefits when choosing Ontrack to recover their lost data:

● Free shipping of their Toshiba hard disk drive (where Ontrack operates)

● Free consultation and evaluation of the media

● An exclusive 10% discount off Ontrack Data Recovery services

● A dedicated Data Services Representative to help at every stage

● Fixed pricing, with no hidden charges

● No recovery, no fee policy

● Data recovery services performed by expert engineers

● Complete end-to-end security and peace of mind