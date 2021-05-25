Onfido announces its Real Identity Platform

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Onfido announced the Onfido Real Identity Platform which comprises of Onfido Verify (document and facial biometric onboarding) and Onfido Face Authenticate (biometric face authentication). Companies can now go beyond onboarding new users for Know Your Customer (KYC) purposes by providing a safe and frictionless way for users to re-access existing accounts with just their face.

Fast, Frictionless and Secure Authentication Across the User Journey As businesses digitize, it is critical that they can trust that the person who verified their identity online, is the same person who is re-accessing their account. Onfido Face Authenticate provides an innovative 3D Face Liveness detection system for authenticating trusted users. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, tablets and PCs, users simply take a selfie video which Onfido then compares to their real identity established at registration.

Within 3 seconds users will have access and safely be able to proceed at high-risk or high-value moments. These include:

● Remote access: Users can now unlock rental cars or hotel rooms with just a selfie. Mobility rental businesses must have assurance that the driver is the same person who was originally verified and provided their driving licence for the service and is not someone else. Likewise, hotel guests can have a fast-track check-in experience by going straight to their room and unlocking the hotel room with only their face

● Authenticate gig economy workers: Confirming a person who originally registered for employment is now the same trusted driver or delivery worker carrying out a task.

● Self-service account recovery: A simple video selfie can be used to recover locked accounts after repeated failed attempts by genuine users. According to Gartner Group, up to 50% of IT help desk calls are for password resets which can be costly for businesses. Personal contact information can also be securely updated in this way.

Unlike impersonal and inefficient approaches like One-Time Passwords (OTP), Onfido’s smart, device-agnostic technology puts customer experience at the center while providing the most innovative anti-spoofing technology currently available.Onfido Face Authenticate ensures that trusted users are live in-person during every authentication session. The system can even operate in low lighting conditions by modulating the screen brightness of the device. Onfido Face Authenticate leverages FaceTec’s 3D FaceMap technology to achieve a class-leading False Acceptance Rate (FAR) of less than 1/12.8M (for face matching) and is NIST/NVLAP PAD Level 1 & 2 certified.

Enterprise-Grade Privacy Protection

Onfido’s enterprise tools provide a set of complementary technologies to its verification and authentication technologies, aimed at adding additional protections for customer data for enterprise organizations. The tools include Onfido Private Key Encryption (PKE) and customer dashboards enabling audit logs and user roles which give businesses more control and accountability.

“When you are supporting 350 million payment transactions per year for more than 20 million end-users across 2,500 different platforms, it’s critical to ensure customer data is safeguarded to the fullest extent. Through its private key offering, Onfido will provide us with more enhanced controls around data management delivering peace of mind as we conduct our day-to-day business.” - Celine Bayer, Deputy CTO at MANGOPAY.

Onfido Face Authenticate and enterprise tools are available now.