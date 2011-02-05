Onfido Continues Global Expansion with Growth in Eastern Europe and Entify partnership

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Entify selected Onfido to automate identity verification, improving pass rates and accuracy while reducing fraud. Entify’s automated solution verifies all identities connecting to a business, including key individuals and associated legal entities, while Onfido’s AI-powered identity verification technology checks the person is who they say they are. Users are asked to take a selfie and a photo of their identity document, and then Onfido checks the government ID seems genuine and matches it to the user’s face. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present.

The partnership means enterprises can identify users representing legal entities and verify their documents for KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYCC (Know Your Corporate Customer) efficiently and effectively while remaining compliant. Manual identity and document checks are time-consuming, inconvenient and costly to businesses. It also leaves businesses at risk of human error. An automated approach using innovative document analysis and biometric technology enables organisations - not hindering them - reducing onboarding time from weeks to minutes, improving end-user experience, and reducing fraud exposure.